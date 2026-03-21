Jumbo stuck in rail barricade
News

Jumbo stuck in rail barricade

March 21, 2026

Hunsur: A wild elephant strayed into agricultural fields near Uduvepura in Hunsur Taluk on Wednesday morning and got stuck in a railway barricade before escaping into the forest.

The elephant had ventured out of the forest on Tuesday night and fed in nearby plantations. Early on Wednesday, farmers spotted it moving through their fields and raised an alarm, driving it towards the forest.

In the process, the animal attempted to pass under a railway barricade and got stuck, struggling and trumpeting in distress.

Amid the commotion, the elephant managed to free itself, and returned to the forest.

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