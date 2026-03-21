Architectural Expo begins at JCAC

March 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: An architectural exhibition featuring the works of celebrated South African architect Peter Rich began at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here yesterday.

The expo, which showcases Peter Rich’s critically acclaimed installation from the 2018 Venice Biennale, was officially inaugurated by art patron and industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy and Peter Rich, followed by an insightful presentation by the architect himself.

Titled ‘Landscape Architecture – Architecture Landscape,’ the exhibit brings to Mysuru the same ‘Temple of Light’ concept that captivated international audiences in Italy. The installation explores the profound relationship between human-made structures and the natural world, featuring Rich’s signature hand-drawn sketches and documentation of African indigenous space-making. Known globally for the award-winning Mapungubwe Interpretation Centre, Peter Rich’s work is a masterclass in ‘Freespace’ — architecture that serves the community and honours the environment.

This exhibition offers a rare, immersive look into the creative process of a Pritzker-level visionary whose designs weave together the archaic and the contemporary.

For aspiring architects and design enthusiasts, this serves as a unique opportunity to study the intricate fluidity of landscape and form through the lens of a global master.

The exhibition will be open to public between 10 am and 7 pm, till Apr. 5. For details, contact Mob: 78990-33303.