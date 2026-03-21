Unauthorised cables to be cut after Mar. 25 at Chamundipuram

March 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Cable operators in Chamundipuram Sub-Division of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) have been directed to submit details of cables drawn over electricity poles, along with payment receipts, by Mar. 25.

According to the CESC Assistant Executive Engineer, operators must furnish the details at the Sub-Division office, failing which the cables will be removed without prior notice, as per directions from higher authorities.

The drive will cover several areas, including Manandavadi Road up to Nanjumalige, Siddappa Square and surrounding localities, Narayana Shastri Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramanuja Road, Dr. Ambedkar Road in Ashokapuram, Krishnamurthypuram, Thyagaraja Road, JLB Road, Ballal Circle, RTO Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Nanjumalige, Agrahara, Vidyaranyapuram, Vishweshwaranagar, J.P. Nagar, Nachanahalli, Koppaluru, Industrial Suburb, and all major roads and junctions in these areas.

CESC has warned that non-compliant cables will be cleared from electricity poles as part of the enforcement drive.