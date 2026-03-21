Ugadi Sangeethotsava enthrals audience at Mysore Palace

March 21, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Singers Shree Harsha, Anuradha Bhat, Supriya Raghunandan, led by music composer Nagesh Kandegala, enthralled the audience on day-2 of the ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava,’ organised by Mysore Palace Board at Mysore Palace premises in city, yesterday.

The singers presented ‘Bhava Ugadi’ programme during which they sang popular folk songs ‘Siddaiah Swamy Banni’, ‘Sojugada Sooji Mallige’ among others. Earlier, classical music concert by Vidu. Vipanchi Raghuram and Mahati Raghuram, bharatanatyam recital by Vidu. Sunitha Nandakumar, Karnatak classical concert by Sridevi Bhandarkar and troupe, ‘Janapada Ugadi Utsava’ entertained the audience.

Police disconnect mike

The event also witnessed the artistes expressing their disappointment over the Police Department for disconnecting mike and sound system while the concert was still in progress.

The ‘Bhava Ugadi’ programme, which did not commence on time owing to a technical glitch and keyboard issue, exceeded the allotted time beyond 10.30 pm.

Artistes performing kamsale during the Ugadi Sangeethotsava programme at Mysore Palace premises yesterday.

At this time, the Police deployed at venue disconnected the mike and sound system denying permission to extending the programme. This led to artistes and organisers expressing disappointment over the Police action.

The artiste argued with the Police stating that it was an insult to artistes to disconnect the mike while the programme was still underway. Later, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju intervened and convinced the artistes.

The 3-day ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava’ was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others. It will conclude today (Mar. 21) with musical night by Zee Kannada reality show artistes.