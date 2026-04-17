MDA failed to allot sites: Achievers

April 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Several achievers who applied for sites under the ‘Achievers Quota’ of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) have alleged that sites have not been allotted to them despite a Court directive.

Addressing a joint press meet yesterday, international chess player M.P. Ajith and ex-serviceman B.R. Ningaraju said the then Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) (now MDA) had invited applications from achievers across fields in February 2023.

They said a total of 488 applicants had applied for sites, with some paying the earnest deposit. “We have submitted applications multiple times, but there has been no response,” they said.

The applicants later approached the Court, which on March 11, 2026, directed the MDA to allot sites within six months. “Despite the Court order, no action has been taken so far,” they alleged.

They pointed out that sites have already been developed at Devanur 3rd Stage, but have not been allotted to beneficiaries. Stating that they are left with no option, the applicants said they are considering filing a contempt petition against the MDA.

Ajith and Ningaraju also said several applicants had borrowed money to pay for the sites and were now facing financial strain. “Some have even withdrawn their applications as they could not bear the interest burden,” they added.