MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam: Desai Panel findings lead to notices for ex-MUDA officials
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MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam: Desai Panel findings lead to notices for ex-MUDA officials

April 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has issued notices to former Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioners D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, seeking their explanation in connection with the alleged alternative site allotment scam during their tenure.

Though the notices were issued on February 24, 2026, the development has come to light only now.

The action follows the report of a one-man commission headed by Justice P.N. Desai, which probed the alleged irregularities between 2006 and July 15, 2024. The Commission submitted its report to the State Government on August 30, 2025.

Based on the findings, the government has asked the two former Commissioners to explain why action should not be initiated against them. The notices, issued by K. Latha, Under Secretary, Department of Urban Development, had given them 15 days to respond.

The Commission is said to have recommended a departmental inquiry and criminal proceedings against the officials, citing violations of government rules and alleged actions beyond their jurisdiction.

The MUDA site allotment issue had earlier drawn attention following allegations involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and others.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the case, had accused officials of involvement in the alleged scam. The officials, however, have denied the allegations, stating that no rules were violated.

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