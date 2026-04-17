PFA adds animal ambulance to boost rescue efforts
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PFA adds animal ambulance to boost rescue efforts

April 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru, has strengthened its rescue and emergency response services with the addition of a dedicated animal ambulance to attend to injured, sick and distressed birds, domestic and wild animals across the city and surrounding areas.

The ambulance has been sponsored by Dr. Dan Kagan in memory of Zeke — The Wonder Dog, as a tribute aimed at extending care to animals in need.

Equipped to handle a range of emergencies, including road accident cases, abandoned and abused animals and wildlife in distress, the ambulance is expected to ensure quicker response and timely on-site assistance. The facility would help improve survival and recovery outcomes, said PFA.

With this addition, PFA Mysuru’s on-ground capabilities are set to expand, enabling the team to cover more locations and respond to emergencies with greater efficiency.

“This ambulance is a lifeline for animals in need. It enhances our ability to respond swiftly and provide critical care when it matters most,” a PFA Mysuru representative said. Members of the public can report injured animals or seek assistance by contacting Mob: 98456-54429 or Ph: 0821-2598213.

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