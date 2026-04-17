Jos Alukkas announces special offers for Akshaya Tritiya

April 17, 2026

Bengaluru: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation and trendy jewellery in India has announced an array of special offers as part of Akshaya Tritiya celebrations which falls on Apr.19 and 20.

Booking offers are currently available at Jos Alukkas allowing customers to pay just 10% and benefit from gold rate protection.

Customers can avail flat 50% discount on making charges for selected gold, diamond and platinum jewellery. In addition, an exclusive offer of flat 30% discount on diamond value is available on all collections.

Customers can also receive a free gold coin with every purchase of 10 grams of gold jewellery, as well as a free gold coin per carat on diamond purchases. Additionally, there is a 0% loss on exchange of old 22kt gold.

Commenting on the campaign, Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is a significant and celebratory occasion for us at Jos Alukkas, just as it is for our customers. This year, we are presenting an exquisite and diverse range of jewellery across categories, offering something for every preference. We are also witnessing a growing demand for lightweight, contemporary designs. Our specially curated festive offers reflect our commitment to blending tradition with evolving consumer preferences, making this occasion truly memorable.”

As part of the festive promotion, customers purchasing gold jewellery can receive a cashback of Rs.100 per gram from stores. This cashback can be redeemed between Apr.19 and May 3 and is not applicable on gold coins, gold bars or silver purchases.

Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. Jos Alukkas Group is headed by Jose Alukkas as Chairman and his three sons, Varghese Alukkas, Paul J. Alukkas and John Alukkas as Managing Directors.