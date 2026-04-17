Tax process exposes gaps at Hootagalli CMC

April 17, 2026

Residents allege mismanagement with poor facilities, server errors, long queues

Mysore/Mysuru: Property owners under the Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) limits are facing difficulties in paying Property Tax, with many spending two to three days to complete the process.

Residents said they are required to submit applications and wait for hours, but are often unable to obtain payment receipts the same day. In several cases, receipts are issued only the next day, forcing them to return. Even after that, long queues at banks to make payments add to the delay.

Citizens alleged that officials frequently cite server issues for the slow process. However, some claimed that those with influence are able to get their challans quickly, while others are made to wait.

With a five per cent rebate on Property Tax (till Apr. 30) currently in place, more people are turning up to pay taxes, leading to heavy crowds. Elderly persons, those with disabilities and others with health issues are among those affected, as there are no proper seating arrangements or queue management at the office.

Residents also pointed out that while the municipal limits have expanded to include new layouts and areas, staff strength has not been increased.

“The city has grown, but the administration has not kept pace. People are being made to run around,” said a resident.

Many said the delay is affecting their daily routine and income, especially for those who cannot afford to miss work. Property owners living outside Mysuru said it is difficult to make repeated visits to complete the process.

Residents have urged authorities to streamline the system and put in place measures to ensure smooth and quicker tax collection.