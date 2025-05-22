Despite cleaning efforts, Hebbal Lake chokes again

May 22, 2025

Mysuru: Just weeks after the Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) resumed daily clean-up efforts, Hebbal Lake is once again drowning under a toxic cocktail of untreated sewage, industrial effluents and invasive water hyacinth.

Once a vibrant sanctuary for aquatic life and birds, including majestic pelicans, the lake has now devolved into a foul-smelling, lifeless swamp.

This environmental disaster unfolded nine years after the Infosys Foundation invested a massive Rs. 105 crore in rejuvenating the 54-acre lake as part of a high-profile restoration drive.

Despite the Foundation’s ambitious restoration effort in 2016, led by Dr. Sudha Murty under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the lake today reflects the harsh reality of apathy and unchecked urbanisation.

Blackened sewage, animal waste, plastic debris and chemical-laced runoff continue to pour in through major inlets every day, steadily poisoning the ecosystem.

Morning and evening walkers have raised alarm over wastewater from residential areas like Manchegowdanakoppal being discharged into the lake via open stormwater drains. Industries in the vicinity have also been accused of dumping chemical waste, compounding the lake’s environmental degradation.

In a recent crisis, the lake’s surface was fully blanketed in algae, a stark indicator of excessive nutrient pollution. Public outrage followed, prompting Star of Mysore to publish a detailed exposé with illustrations in March this year.

In response, Hootagalli City Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar launched a 15-day clean-up drive that briefly stemmed the inflow of plastic and debris.

However, the relief was short-lived. Wastewater, garbage and plastic have once again overwhelmed the lake, coating its surface and releasing a stench that repels visitors. Locals now walk the lake’s perimeter with covered noses and aquatic life has vanished.

Speaking to SOM, Commissioner Chandrashekhar acknowledged the persistent problem: Untreated domestic sewage continues to flow into stormwater drains rather than being routed through underground drainage (UGD) systems. He stated that no amount of cleaning will restore the lake unless this fundamental issue is addressed — either by ensuring all homes connect to UGD or by relocating those near drainage lines linking to the lake.

With monsoon rains causing the lake to swell and overflow, the situation is becoming urgent. The Commissioner assured that discussions with the Deputy Commissioner are underway to formulate long-term, enforceable solutions.

Meanwhile, the lake, once a symbol of environmental restoration, stands as a stark reminder of how mismanagement can undo even the most well-intentioned efforts.