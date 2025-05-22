BJP MLC accuses CM of excessive borrowing

May 22, 2025

Mysuru: Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of excessive borrowing, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said that the CM, who boasts of presenting the highest number of State Budgets, must also be credited for the highest borrowings.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, Ravi, who is also a former Minister, said that corruption, price rise, farmer suicides, Government servants and contractor suicides etc., are on the rise ever since the Congress Government came to power two years ago in the State.

Alleging that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the State, with crime graph increasing at alarming proportions, he questioned the propriety of the ruling party holding ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ at a time when the State was reeling under floods and other natural calamities.

Pointing out that the accumulated loans of the State Government stands at Rs. 7.64 lakh crore, with Siddaramaiah alone accounting for Rs. 4 lakh crore, the MLC said that the Siddaramaiah Government has hiked prices of all commodities right from ‘Haalu to Alcoholu’ (Milk to Alcohol). He further said that price rise may be the policy of the Congress, going by the fact that the Government has raised tax on every commodity and hiked the fee of services exorbitantly.

“The State is proving to be a haven for criminals, communal and anti-social elements and looters under the Congress Government. The Government has not come up with any concrete plans for job creation and rejuvenation of the State economy, which is on the brink of collapse due to financial mismanagement of the ruling party,” he said.

Hitting out at the CM for speaking in favour of Pakistan soon after ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Ravi said that the Indian National Congress (INC) seems to have turned into PNC (Pakistan National Congress) as most Congress leaders have belittled the Operation at a time when the entire nation is lauding our brave soldiers for the huge success of the military strike against Pakistan, which has been harbouring terrorists.

Charging AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, a Minister, for trying to make Kalaburagi their fiefdom, Ravi said, the ‘Kalaburagi Republic’ will not stand for long and will collapse soon. He also charged the Cabinet Ministers of looting public money.

A charge-sheet, post the Congress party’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha,’ highlighting the failures of the Congress Government was released on the occasion.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State BJP Minorities Morcha President Anil Thomas, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and party leader N.V. Phaneesh were present at the press meet.