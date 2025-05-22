Foundation for Dakshina Ayodhya Sri Baalarama temple in Mysuru tomorrow

May 22, 2025

New religious destination to be developed at Harohalli-Gujjegowdanapura in Mysuru taluk, where black schist stone for carving Balak Ram idol for Ayodhya Sri Ram temple in UP was selected

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, MP Yaduveer, MLA GTD to take part

Mysuru: Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, that is on the itinerary of most of the devotees, especially after the consecration of Balak Ram idol in the newly built Ram Mandir, that was inaugurated in January 2024, has turned into a major tourist attraction.

In a similar initiative, Harohalli- Gujjegowdanapura village in Mysuru taluk, from where the black schist stone for the carving of Balak Ram idol was sourced, will be having Dakshina Ayodhya Sri Baalarama Mandira (temple) to be built by Baalarama Shilodbhava Kshetra Charitable Trust (BRSK). The Trust is founded by H. Ramdas (in whose land, where one Srinivas Nataraj is running a quarry and the black schist stone was found) and Jayamma couple, being its Trustees.

What’s intriguing further is, the idol will be carved from the remaining part of the same stone, which was chiselled to sculpt the idol for Ayodhya temple.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj of the city, who hit fame after the Balak Ram idol, chiselled out from his deft hands, was installed in Ayodhya Sri Ram temple, will be sculpting the idol for Dakshina Ayodhya Baalarama temple too.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Udupi Sri Pejawar Mutt will be hoisting the flag to mark the foundation laying for Baalarama Temple tomorrow (May 23) at 10 am. The Seer will be also giving a start for the sculpting works of the idol.

As part of the event, prayers have been organised at the temple of Grama Devathe and Anjaneya Swamy in the village, on the same evening.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), sculptor Arun Yogiraj, RSS leader M. Venkatram and Chairman of Department of Studies in Ancient History and Research, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, Prof. Shalvapille Iyengar will participate as chief guests.

It may be mentioned, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji took part in the consecration of Ayodhya Balak Ram idol and completed the Mandala Puja of the Lord.