K.R. Rakshith likely to be new MDA Commissioner

May 22, 2025

Mysuru: KAS Officer K.R. Rakshith, who is currently serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru Sub-division, is likely to be appointed as the new MDA (Mysuru Development Authority) Commissioner, according to sources. He is likely to replace the incumbent A.N. Raghunandan, who was appointed nearly a year ago.

The Government, earlier this month, had re-named Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), by effecting a set of administrative changes.

A KAS Officer of the 2014 batch, Rakshith had previously served as Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar and as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of MMC&RI.