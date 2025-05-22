Rahul Gandhi’s company has turned Kharge into ‘Pappu’

May 22, 2025

Former MP Prathap Simha mocks AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘Operation Sindoor’ remarks

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha launched a scathing attack on All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M. Mallikarjun Kharge, mocking his statements on India’s military operations and claiming that his close association with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has led him to “speak like Pappu.”

Addressing the media persons in Mysuru yesterday, Simha took strong objection to Kharge’s reported remarks downplaying India’s military strike on Pakistan by referring to it as a “small-scale war.”

“It’s shocking that a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge would trivialise Operation Sindoor. His recent statements are no better than those of his son, Priyank Kharge. The father and son seem to be speaking the same incoherent language, influenced by Rahul Gandhi,” Simha said.

He further claimed that the Indian military strike had global economic consequences. “After India’s strike, the price of Chinese missiles dropped by 10 percent. It exposed the inefficiency of Chinese-made weaponry and now no international buyers are willing to purchase them,” Simha noted.

He contrasted this with the rising international demand for India’s BrahMos missile, calling it “a spectacular example of our military prowess.”

Countering claims that India declared a ceasefire post-strike, Simha asserted, “It was actually Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who called our DGMO and requested the ceasefire. Even Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a clarification on this.”

Congress’ soft corner for Pakistan

Slamming the Congress party, Simha said, “Despite such developments, Congress leaders continue to cast doubt on the Indian Army’s operations. Let us not forget. During the Mumbai terror attacks, hundreds of innocent lives were lost and the Congress Government didn’t carry out even a token strike at Pakistan. Under the Congress rule, Dawood Ibrahim roamed freely. And today, they dare to criticise our Armed Forces just to oppose Prime Minister Modi.”

Prathap Simha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for significantly boosting India’s defence capabilities.

“After Modi came to power, India’s military strength has grown. Dawood Ibrahim has vanished, which proves the effectiveness of our current strategy,” he said.

Reacting to Mallikarjun Kharge’s use of the term ‘our Pakistan,’ Simha took a jibe, saying, “That phrasing was only natural — Congress has always had a soft corner for Pakistan, and Congress has the same ideological alignment with Pakistan. That’s why he called it ‘our Pakistan’.”

A diplomatic win

Responding to Priyank Kharge’s remarks that Turkey and China did not support India, Simha retorted, “Turkey, being a Muslim-majority nation, has historically supported Pakistan. And of course, China is our adversary, so it’s no surprise. But look at the larger picture — Arab nations haven’t opposed us. That’s a diplomatic win.”

Continuing his criticism, Simha said Priyank Kharge lacked basic geopolitical understanding.

Turning to Rahul Gandhi, Simha strongly condemned his questioning of the actual number of fighter jets used in India’s strike on Pakistan.

“Instead of appreciating the Army’s precision and strength, Rahul Gandhi is busy nitpicking numbers. Should we start asking whether he’s working as an agent of China or Pakistan?” Simha asked rhetorically.