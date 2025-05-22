Mango and Jackfruit Mela in city from May 23
News

Mango and Jackfruit Mela in city from May 23

May 22, 2025

Mysuru: The Department of Horticulture has organised a three-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela at Kuppanna Park in city from May 23 to 25.

Over 45 stalls will be set up to enable direct marketing by farmers from Mysuru and other mango-growing districts  across Karnataka.

The Mela, to be inaugurated at 9.30 am tomorrow, will be open to visitors from 9 am to 9 pm. It will provide an opportunity for mango enthusiasts to buy naturally ripened premium-quality fruits at affordable prices from growers.

This annual Mango Mela aims  to support farmers by eliminating middlemen and offer consumers access to fresh and chemical-free mangoes. Also, there will be a display of unique and rare mango varieties, making it a treat for both buyers and fruit lovers.

Additionally, the farmers will also sell jackfruits at the Mela while the Horticulture Department will sell saplings of various flowering and fruit plants.

