CM to inaugurate Day Care Chemotherapy Centre at District Hospital tomorrow

May 22, 2025

Mysuru: In what would be a boon for the cancer patients, the 20-bedded District Day Care Chemotherapy Centre (DDCCC) will be inaugurated at the District Hospital in Metagalli, KRS Road, here tomorrow at 5 pm.

Besides, the CM will be virtually kick-starting the works related to the setting up of similar Day Care Chemotherapy Centres at 16 other districts in the State.

The above Centre in Mysuru is one among the similar facilities planned by the State Government at all the District Hospitals, with chemotherapy considered as pivotal in the effective treatment of cancer patients.

Those suffering from cancer, especially the financially backward people, from Mysuru and surrounding districts had to rely on Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru to undergo chemotherapy procedure. To address the inevitable situation, with the patients forced to spend on travel expenses, the State Government has set up the full-fledged District Day Care Chemotherapy Centre at the District Hospital. The 20 beds are equally reserved for the male and female patients.

Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, District Surveillance Officer and Nodal Officer of DDCCC, told Star of Mysore that chemotherapy treatment is provided free of cost at this Centre, with the District Surveillance Unit of Health and Family Welfare Department, functioning as its Nodal Agency. The Centre will be functioning in coordination with Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI) and Health and Family Welfare Department.

Dr. Vikas, the Medical Oncologist at K.R. Hospital, will provide chemotherapy treatment to patients.

The nurses trained by Health and Family Welfare Department will be deputed to the Centre while the required medicines will be supplied by Kidwai Institute, Bengaluru, added Dr. Nagaraj.