Three-day TiECon Mysuru-2026 begins in city

April 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day TiECon Mysuru-2026, organised by TiE Mysuru, began at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) at Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city this morning with the event ‘Funders and Founders’ during which representatives of start-up companies pitched to investors, potential investors, venture capitalists, fund managers and industry leaders.

This was followed by a pitch competition during which 11 teams presented their ideas before the TiE Mysuru Charter Members. The competition focused on sharp idea validation and high-quality feedback.

The afternoon session will feature a roundtable session that focuses on the next journey of Mysuru industries scaling towards Initial Public Offering (IPO) companies.

TiE Mysuru has invited more than 100 distinguished speakers who will be addressing the plenary sessions. Among those addressing the conference include Zoho CEO Kumar Vembu, Minister for Information Technology Priyank Kharge, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar; renowned historian Vikram Sampath, B.V. Naidu, Sanjeev Gupta; Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy; Excelsoft Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Sudhanva Dhananjaya, Rangsons Aerospace Managing Director and CEO Pavan Ranga and other eminent industrialists and startup founders.

Over 700 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the three-day conference which is considered to be a defining moment in Mysuru’s journey toward becoming a serious hub for startups and industry innovation.

The conference features more than 35 plenary sessions and over 100 distinguished speakers sharing their ideas. The event has already attracted strong global interest, with representatives from Japan, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland confirming their participation to explore partnerships with Mysuru’s industry, academia and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Charter Members from over 10 TiE chapters worldwide will also bring international perspectives and networks to the city.

A highlight of TiECon Mysuru 2026 will be its vibrant startup showcase, featuring more than 50 early and growth-stage ventures through curated pitch fests and a dedicated exhibition.

The presence of over 20 investors and venture capital firms including Nuvama, Chiratae Ventures, Motilal Oswal, Ideaspring Capital, PeerCapital and BugleRock underscores the high-quality investment expected at the event. Complementing this will be a special Industry Pavilion, where over 15 Mysuru-based companies will present globally relevant capabilities across aerospace, precision engineering, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing.