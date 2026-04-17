Mysuru sizzles at 37°C; hotter days ahead

April 17, 2026

Loss of green cover, rising mercury levels, dry winds make life stifling

Msyore/Mysuru: Mysuru is witnessing a spell of intense summer heat, with temperatures touching 37°C this week and dry conditions adding to public discomfort.

The lack of humidity has made the heat more severe, with many residents finding it difficult to cope during daytime.

According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures across Karnataka, including Mysuru, are expected to rise further between April and June, with maximum temperatures likely to reach 38°C to 39°C.

Mysuru traditionally recorded summer highs of around 36°C. However, in the past few years, temperatures have frequently touched 39°C.

Loss of green cover

Experts attribute the rising temperatures to changing climate patterns, depletion of green cover and tree felling. The ongoing dry spell has worsened conditions, with no rainfall in recent days leading to a sharp drop in atmospheric moisture.

The dry heat has particularly affected pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, especially at traffic signals, where prolonged exposure to direct sunlight has made commuting difficult. In several parts of the city, residents are avoiding outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

Weather variations

The IMD has forecast variations in weather across the State over the next few months. April is expected to remain the hottest, with above-normal day and night temperatures. Pre-monsoon showers towards the end of the month may bring some relief, though heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Karnataka.

Temperatures are expected to rise further in May, along with a decline in soil moisture, although isolated thunderstorms may occur during the pre-monsoon period. The southwest monsoon is likely to set in by June, bringing increased rainfall, improved soil moisture and a marginal dip in temperatures.

Moistureless air

Mysuru has already recorded a temperature of 37°C. As per the India Meteorological Department forecast, temperatures across the State may rise up to 39°C this season. While the city is not witnessing strong hot winds at present, the dry, moistureless air is making conditions equally harsh for residents. With no rainfall in recent days, atmospheric humidity has dropped significantly. However, good rainfall is expected during May and June. — Dr. G.V. Sumanth Kumar, Technical Officer, Agro-Meteorological Field Unit, Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli’