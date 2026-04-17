KRS Dam level dips to 100 ft.

April 17, 2026

Water can be drawn till 70 ft., city continues to receive 249 MLD

Mysore/Mysuru: The water level at Krishna Raja Sagar Dam (KRS), the main source of drinking water for Mysuru, has dropped to around 100 feet, raising concerns amid the summer months.

Officials, however, said there is no immediate threat to the city’s water supply.

Authorities pointed out that water can be drawn from KRS until the level falls to about 70 feet, leaving a sufficient buffer for now. “There is enough storage to meet Mysuru’s current drinking water needs,” officials said.

At present, the reservoir stands at 100.47 feet, as against its full level of 124.80 feet. Of the total capacity of 49.452 tmcft, about 23.182 tmcft of water is available.

Inflow into the reservoir remains low at 71 cusecs, while outflow for drinking water and other purposes is 4,033 cusecs. On the same day last year, the level was 101.35 feet. In 2024, it had dropped to 83.22 feet.

Officials said the decline is typical during summer, as there has been no significant rainfall in the catchment areas of Kodagu district. With the monsoon yet to set in, the reservoir is expected to see further depletion in the coming weeks. They added that the situation will largely depend on the onset of rains in Kodagu, which feeds KRS. Timely monsoon showers are expected to replenish the reservoir.

Supply remains stable

Executive Engineer Ashwin of the Vani Vilas Water Works said Mysuru continues to receive about 249 MLD (million litres per day) of water from KRS.

“Though the water level has come down, there is no disruption in supply. We have sufficient storage to meet demand,” he said.

He noted that water consumption usually rises during summer but assured that the current reserves are adequate. “There is no cause for concern at present. Once the monsoon begins, inflows will improve and the reservoir will start filling up,” he added.