KRS Dam near full: Heavy rush of tourists

August 10, 2020

Mandya: With the KRS Dam almost full, thanks to copious rainfall in Kodagu, the birth place of River Cauvery and other catchment areas, tourists have started visiting the famous tourist spot in large numbers for the past couple of days to have a glimpse of the splenderous sight of water gushing out from the crest gates of the Dam to the canals.

Due to the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, the KRS Dam had a few visitors for the past several months. But as news began to spread regarding huge regular inflows to the Dam, visitors began thronging the Dam site for having a magnificent view of the reservoir in all its glory.

Yesterday being a Sunday, the Dam saw a high number of tourists from across the State and were found vying with each other to click photos and selfies of the sight of water gushing out from the crest gates. With large number of tourists visiting the Dam on Sunday, the authorities, as a precautionary measure, had erected barricades at a safe distance from water flow in order to prevent people from getting closer to the waters. The visitors enjoyed the sight by taking photographs and clicking selfies and photo shoots. Although there was a huge number of visitors near the Dam entrance, the Brindavan Gardens had fewer visitors as people preferred to enjoy the splendour of gushing waters more than anything else at the Dam.

With the increase in the number of tourists, vendors had a field-day, with fish food sellers making a kill. There was unusual demand for fish items with vendors offering a variety of dishes made out of fish caught from the river. Meanwhile, the water-level in KRS Dam stood at 119.45 ft on Sunday as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The dam recorded an inflow of 74,132 cusecs and outflow of 27,329 cusecs.