KRS Dam near full: Heavy rush of tourists
News

KRS Dam near full: Heavy rush of tourists

August 10, 2020

Mandya: With the KRS Dam almost full, thanks to copious rainfall in Kodagu, the birth place of River Cauvery and other catchment areas, tourists have started visiting the famous tourist spot in large numbers for the past couple of days to have a glimpse of the splenderous sight of water gushing out from the crest gates of the Dam to the canals.

Due to the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown, the KRS Dam had a few visitors for the past several months. But as news began to spread regarding huge regular inflows to the Dam, visitors began thronging the Dam site for having a magnificent view of the reservoir in all its glory. 

Yesterday being a Sunday, the Dam saw a high number of tourists from across the State and were found vying with each other to click photos and selfies of the sight of water gushing out from the crest gates. With large number of tourists visiting the Dam on Sunday, the authorities, as a precautionary measure, had erected barricades at a safe distance from water flow in order to prevent people from getting closer to the waters. The visitors enjoyed the sight by taking photographs and clicking selfies and photo shoots. Although there was a huge number of visitors near the Dam entrance, the Brindavan Gardens had fewer visitors as people preferred to enjoy the splendour of gushing waters more than anything else at the Dam. 

With the increase in the number of tourists, vendors had a field-day, with fish food sellers making a kill. There was unusual demand for fish items with vendors offering a variety of dishes made out of fish caught from the river. Meanwhile, the water-level in KRS Dam stood at 119.45 ft on Sunday as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The dam recorded an inflow of 74,132 cusecs and outflow of 27,329 cusecs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching