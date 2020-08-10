Nanjangud flood victims refuse to move to new location

August 10, 2020

Nanjangud: Even as the authorities are making efforts to move people in low-lying areas of Nanjangud town to safer locations in the wake of Kapila River floods, it has now come to light that 68 families living in Topina Beedi, Halladakeri, Rajaji Colony and Saraswathi Colony had refused to move to safer locations identified by the Taluk Administration years ago.

Most of the residents in these areas are petty shop-keepers doing business near Nanjundeshwara Temple in the town. All these four localities are prone to submersion if Kapila river overflows due to huge discharge from Kabini Dam. The areas get flooded because of the force of flood water that flows in the reverse direction in the drainages meant for flow of flush water. Whenever there is heavy discharge from Kabini Dam and the Kapila River overflows, these areas get flooded, forcing the authorities to move the people to safer locations. The Taluk Administration, taking note of the plight of residents, identified a safer location near Marale Gudda close to Mahadevanagara, about 5-km from the heart of Nanjangud town.

The authorities, after identifying the land, had promised to allot sites in this new location. But the residents of the four localities are refusing to go to the new location, which has become a headache for the Taluk Administration. The prime reason for the residents’ refusal is that most of them are earning their livelihood by doing business from petty shops around Nanjundeshwara Temple. Moving to a distant location means that they have to travel a lot, which they consider as a wastage of time and money for them. As such, the authorities, finding no other way, move the affected families to rehabilitation and relief centres, where the families will be kept until the floods recede.

Tahsildar K.N. Mahesh Kumar said that a safer location has been identified for 68 families living in flood-prone areas such as Topina Beedi, Halladakeri, Rajaji Colony and Saraswati Colony. But these families are refusing to shift citing the distance, he said and added that the authorities will hold another round of talks with the residents, during which they will be convinced on the need for shifting to the new and safer location.