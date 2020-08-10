Mysuru-Nanjangud Road re-opens for traffic
News

Mysuru-Nanjangud Road re-opens for traffic

August 10, 2020

Mysuru/Nanjangud: With flood water receding at the stretch near Mallanamoole Mutt following reduction in discharge from Kabini Dam, the ever busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was re-opened for traffic at about 5 pm yesterday after a two-day blockade due to heavy water logging.

As Kabini River, which flows along Mysuru-Nanjangud Road near Mallanamoole Mutt, was in spate following copious rainfall in Wayanad and other catchment areas, the water from the river spilled over on to the nearby Highway causing water logging of 3 ft. deep at the stretch, following which the authorities blocked the road for vehicular movement from 9 am on Aug.8. 

But as water began to recede since yesterday afternoon, the authorities lifted  traffic blockade at 5 pm on Sunday, much to the relief of motorists.

Due to reduction in the water-level of Kapila river subsequent to decreasing discharge from Kabini Dam, the flood waters have receded in low-lying areas of Nanjangud town, which were partially submerged by gushing waters of the river. 

Kapila River that flows through Nanjangud town was overflowing for the last four days, following large quantum of discharge from Kabini and Nugu Dams.

Meanwhile, the water-level at Kabini Dam this morning stood at 2281.50 ft as against the maximum level of 2284.00 ft. The Dam recorded an inflow of 19,637 cusecs and outflow of 5,600 cusecs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching