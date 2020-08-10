Mysuru-Nanjangud Road re-opens for traffic

August 10, 2020

Mysuru/Nanjangud: With flood water receding at the stretch near Mallanamoole Mutt following reduction in discharge from Kabini Dam, the ever busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was re-opened for traffic at about 5 pm yesterday after a two-day blockade due to heavy water logging.

As Kabini River, which flows along Mysuru-Nanjangud Road near Mallanamoole Mutt, was in spate following copious rainfall in Wayanad and other catchment areas, the water from the river spilled over on to the nearby Highway causing water logging of 3 ft. deep at the stretch, following which the authorities blocked the road for vehicular movement from 9 am on Aug.8.

But as water began to recede since yesterday afternoon, the authorities lifted traffic blockade at 5 pm on Sunday, much to the relief of motorists.

Due to reduction in the water-level of Kapila river subsequent to decreasing discharge from Kabini Dam, the flood waters have receded in low-lying areas of Nanjangud town, which were partially submerged by gushing waters of the river.

Kapila River that flows through Nanjangud town was overflowing for the last four days, following large quantum of discharge from Kabini and Nugu Dams.

Meanwhile, the water-level at Kabini Dam this morning stood at 2281.50 ft as against the maximum level of 2284.00 ft. The Dam recorded an inflow of 19,637 cusecs and outflow of 5,600 cusecs.