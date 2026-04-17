JD(S), BJP to contest MCC polls together: S.R. Mahesh
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JD(S), BJP to contest MCC polls together: S.R. Mahesh

April 17, 2026

JD(S) to hold ‘Janarondige Janata Dal’ in city tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the JD(S) and its alliance partner BJP will contest the forthcoming Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elections jointly, senior JD(S) leader and former Minister S.R. Mahesh said the BJP has responded positively to the proposal.

Addressing a press meet at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry after reviewing preparations for the ‘Janarondige Janata Dal’ scheduled at the venue tomorrow at 4 pm, Mahesh said Nikhil Kumaraswamy, State-President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, will address party workers from Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamaraja Assembly segments.

He said the event will also mark the formal installation of S.B.M. Manju as Mysuru City JD(S) President and former MLA M. Ashwin Kumar as District President.

Mahesh added that the programme is aimed at strengthening the party’s presence in urban areas, with around 5,000 workers expected to participate.

MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, former Mayor R. Lingappa, city JD(S) President SBM Manju, District President M. Ashwin Kumar, former Corporators K.T. Cheluvegowda, Prema Shankaregowda and others were present.

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