MLC from Mysuru, now voter in Bengaluru?!

April 17, 2026

Ex-Minister S.R. Mahesh says MLC Dr. Yathindra’s name has been removed from Varuna voter list and enrolled in Bengaluru to get powerful position in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA); BJP yet to react!

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) leader and former Minister S.R. Mahesh today criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for describing the JD(S) as a dynastic party, accusing him of practising nepotism.

Addressing a press conference at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here, he alleged that Siddaramaiah had facilitated the transfer of his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s name from the voters’ list in Varuna Constituency, Mysuru, to Bengaluru ahead of ensuing Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls.

He claimed the move was aimed at positioning his son for a key role in GBA, for which being a voter in Bengaluru is a must. “This is nothing but dynastic politics and nepotism. The CM, who calls himself a socialist, is promoting his family instead of party workers,” Mahesh stated.

The former Minister further alleged that Siddaramaiah had consistently promoted his son politically, first as an MLA from Varuna, later as an MLC and as a member of the Ashraya Samiti.

Mahesh said efforts were now being made to secure Dr. Yathindra’s political future in Bengaluru, while long-serving Congress workers in Mysuru were being overlooked.

“He is an MLC and a member of the Ashraya Samiti and is now aspiring for a position in the GBA. This appears to be the reason for shifting his name from Varuna. Were there no other Congress workers who had worked for the party?” he asked.

Referring to the JD(S), he said the party functioned like a family under H.D. Kumaraswamy. “Kumaranna has invested his time, effort and resources in nurturing leaders and giving them opportunities as Ministers and MLAs. However, many of them later leave the party. They praise him while they are in the party, but criticise him after moving out,” he said.