March 18, 2024

Rtn. PHF R. Venkateshwara Rao (75), Chairman of Rotary Mysore South East Charitable Trust, Past President of Rotary Mysore South East and a resident of Ramakrishnanagar, passed away this morning in city.

He leaves behind his children and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites will be held later today at the foot of Chamundi Hill, according to family sources.