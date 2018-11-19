S. Anand Kumar elected Mysore Bar Association President

Mysuru: Senior advocate S. Anand Kumar was elected as the new President of Mysore Bar Association in the polls held yesterday.

S. Anand Kumar, who bagged 829 votes, was declared as the President for the term 2018-2020, while S.G. Shivannegowda (1,020 votes) was elected a Vice-President, B. Shivanna (811 votes) as Secretary, C.K. Rudramurthy (1,106) as Joint Secretary and G.P. Chandrashekar (932 votes) as Treasurer.

M. Manonmani (1,010 votes) was elected as Joint-Secretary from woman reserved seat.

In other results, pertaining to Senior Executive Committee of the Association, M.R. Bhaskar Aradhya (1,241 votes), Anita A. Joshi (1,178 votes), T. Seena (1,004 votes), Shankar Singh (950 votes) and R. Lakshman Raj (910 votes) were elected as members.

K.R. Charanraj (1,462 votes), M.E. Sunil Kumar (1,285 votes), B.M. Shambhulingaswamy (1,231 votes), M. Ananthraj (1,227 votes) and K. Chandrashekar (1,004 votes) were elected as members of the Junior Executive Committee of the Association.

A total of 41 candidates had contested for 16 office-bearer posts of the Association.

The voting was held from 9 am to 4 pm yesterday in the City Law Courts Complex premises, in which 2,244 out of the 2,650 members of the Association who have voting rights, exercised their franchise.

Following this election, Anand Kumar will take over from the outgoing President G.V. Ramamurthy. Cooperation Department Officer Harish was the Returning Officer.