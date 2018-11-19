MLA inaugurates pay-and-use toilets

Mysuru: Marking World Toilet Day, a function was organised by Zilla Panchayat at Kalamandira here this morning under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

Members of Aniketana Kala Balaga and Spandana troupe staged a thematic play showcasing the importance of water conservation, toilets at houses, clean environment asking people to shun open-defecation and usage of plastic.

Students of JSS High School and Mahabodhi School in Saraswathipuram, along with those from Maharaja’s High School, took out a procession from their schools to Kalamandira creating an awareness on clean environment.

The stage programme was inaugurated by ZP President Nayeema Sulthana.

Addressing the gathering ZP CEO K. Jyothi said that top most priority was being given by the ZP to build toilets in all villages and added that awareness street plays would be staged throughout the year in rural areas on importance of toilets.

A booklet titled ‘Cleanliness is more important than freedom’ was released by Nayeema Sulthana. Fifteen people of rural areas, who have effectively helped to build toilets in villages, were felicitated on the occasion.

Environmentalist Ravikumar spoke on cleanliness and environmental protection. ZP Deputy Secretary Shivakumaraswamy and others were present.

MLA inaugurates public toilets: MLA L. Nagendra inaugurated two MCC pay and use public toilets beside Tennis Court at K.G. Koppal and near Apollo BGS Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra asked people to be more aware of clean environment and added that more such public toilets need to be added by MCC in future.

MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Executive Engineer Mahesh, Superintending Engineer Suresh and others were present.