Masked miscreant steals bridal jewels from businessman’s house

Burglar decamps with gold jewellery, cash worth more than Rs.25 lakh kept for daughter’s wedding

CCTV records burglar entering house

Special Police team formed to nab miscreant

Mysuru: A masked miscreant, who entered the house of a businessman by opening the lock of the door using a duplicate key, has decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth more than Rs.25 lakh from the house in Rajivnagar on Saturday night.

The burglary took place at the house of Ilyas Baig, proprietor of NI Groups, who had kept the cash and gold jewellery for his daughter’s wedding which was held yesterday at a private hotel in city. The family members had gone to a hotel to take part in the wedding rituals on Saturday when the theft took place.

Ilyas Baig, who spoke to Star of Mysore this morning said that his daughter’s wedding was scheduled to take place on Sunday at a private hotel in city and he along with his family members had gone to the hotel on Saturday evening to take part in the wedding rituals.

Baig further said that he and his family members returned to the house at about 4 am on Sunday and when he saw the LCD monitor attached to the CCTV camera, he saw the message ‘No Link’ displayed on the screen but did not take it seriously as he thought that the children may have removed the cable of the CCTV camera and went to sleep.

Continuing, Ilyas said that when he woke up and went around the house, he saw the cable of the CCTV camera cut and on checking the CCTV footage, he saw a masked man entering the house and the last footage before the cable was cut showed the time as 7.59 pm.

When he checked the wardrobe where he had kept the jewellery and cash for his daughter’s wedding, he found nearly three-fourth of the jewellery worth about Rs.25 lakh and Rs.2.5 lakh cash missing and immediately called Udayagiri Police and informed about the incident.

He further said that Udayagiri Inspector P.P. Santosh and staff rushed to his house and conducted an inspection and also summoned the Dog Squad and Fingerprint experts to the spot besides registering a case. The Police have collected the footage captured by the CCTV camera installed at the house. Ilyas said that the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police too visited his house yesterday afternoon and collected information from him.

Meanwhile, Police sources said that a Special Police team has been formed to nab the burglar.

Of late, there is a rise in the number of house burglaries in city. In majority of the cases, the house owners do not inform the jurisdictional Police when they are going out of station despite the Police informing the citizens to inform them as they could keep vigil on locked house. The carelessness on the part of house owners are leading to house burglaries in city.

The Mysuru City Police have once again informed the residents to inform their jurisdictional Police Station when they (residents) are going out of station be it for a day or more.