9th Graduation Day of SJCE: BE degrees presented to 857 students, MCA degree to 69

Mysuru: Dr. Ashok Dalwai, Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority, said that constant learning process is a must for all students to taste success in their chosen subject, career and profession. Delivering the 9th Graduation Day address at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in city last evening, he suggested the engineering students to give utmost attention to choose their subject of interest rather than the campus.

Stating that a lethargic mindset is an enemy to success, he said that persistent strategic efforts, dedication, discipline and other virtues are a must for students to be successful in their endeavours.

God has bestowed various gifts on human beings like intelligence, thinking power and wisdom. Students must make use of this God’s gift for betterment of the society, he said.

Dr. Ashok Dalwai called upon the students to imbibe the values of truth and sacrifice practised by the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Failures are a stepping stone to success. There is no need for students to be disappointed from failures; instead try to overcome failure and move ahead, he advised the students.

Highlighting the contributions of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, who said “Kayakave Kailasa” (work is worship), he urged the students to work hard.

Degrees conferred

On the occasion, Degrees were conferred on 857 Bachelor of Engineering (BE), 2 Master of Technology (M.Tech), 69 Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and 6 Master of Business Administration (MBA) students for the year 2017-18.

Besides, 23 Medals were awarded to students, out of which 13 Medals were given away to students who had scored highest marks in respective branches of both Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate courses. Ten Endowment Medals were also distributed by the chief guests.

Vice-Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University Dr. B.G. Sangameshwara administered the oath to the Graduates. Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Controller of Examinations Prof. K.N. Udayakumar, Advisor to Technical Education Division (TED) Prof. M.H. Dhananjaya, SJCE Principal Prof. T.N. Nagabhushan, former Principal Dr. Syed Shakeeb Ur Rahman, Director (TED) C. Ranganathaiah, Deans of different programmes, Members of Governing Body and the Academic Council were present.