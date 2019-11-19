Jatha marks World Toilet Day

November 19, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had organised a unique jatha as part of World Toilet Day, here this morning. About 60 vehicles including jetting and desilting vehicles took part in the awareness jatha.

The jatha was flagged from Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) in Yadavagiri by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed and MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde. The jatha passed through Dasappa Circle, JLB Road, Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle, Government Ayurveda College and Hospital, Nehru Circle, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road before culminating at the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said that the jatha was being organised to create awareness among the public on open defecation and important of cleanliness.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that Mysuru has been named as the cleanest city before and hence it was important to maintain cleanliness.

In an effort to eradicate open defecation, the MCC has constructed a total of 746 public toilets (378 for men and 368 for women). This apart, there are 73 community toilets which are maintained by respective local associations.

MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar, Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, UGD AEE Ranjith Kumar and others were present.

