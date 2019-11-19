Hunsur bypoll: Minister Somanna to campaign

November 19, 2019

Mysuru: District Minister V. Somanna will arrive in Mysuru tomorrow to take part in the election campaign at Hunsur on Nov. 21 and 22 in the wake of by-polls scheduled on Dec. 5. Somanna, who will arrive in Mysuru at 5 pm tomorrow will stay in the city overnight.

On Nov. 21 he will visit Hunsur and campaign for the party candidate before heading towards Jungle Lodges and Resorts for stay. The next day (Nov. 22), he will again visit Hunsur for the campaigning before leaving for Bengaluru at 5 pm.

