‘Santro Ravi’s arrest is for sure’
‘Santro Ravi’s arrest is for sure’

January 12, 2023

Bengaluru: “Santro Ravi’s arrest is for sure and the Police will arrest him from wherever he is,” said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Speaking to media persons at Vikasa Souda here yesterday, he said that information pertaining to Santro Ravi has been collected already and the Police are searching for him at places he had been. Special Police teams have been formed and the Mysuru Police are searching and will arrest him.

As his (Santro Ravi) mobile phone is switched off, it has become difficult to trace him, he added.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “‘Santro Ravi’s arrest is for sure’”

  1. citizen says:
    January 13, 2023 at 10:28 am

    sir , its BLUE J P government. This government was formed with help of blackmail and sex CD’s

    Reply
  2. Marigowda Ramanna says:
    January 13, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Clearly he is helped by the politicians in power, like CM Bommai.
    Hey @Shiva, the poster to another article on Yoga, this villain is like you, and thinks that he has not done anything wrong.

    Reply

