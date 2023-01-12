January 12, 2023

Bengaluru: “Santro Ravi’s arrest is for sure and the Police will arrest him from wherever he is,” said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Speaking to media persons at Vikasa Souda here yesterday, he said that information pertaining to Santro Ravi has been collected already and the Police are searching for him at places he had been. Special Police teams have been formed and the Mysuru Police are searching and will arrest him.

As his (Santro Ravi) mobile phone is switched off, it has become difficult to trace him, he added.