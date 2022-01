January 21, 2022

Sarojamma (80), wife of late Nagappa Shastri Master and a resident of Madapura village, passed away yesterday at the village.

She leaves behind four sons including Veda Brahma Astrologer Dr. M.N. Lakshminarasimha Swamy, Brashtachara Virodhi Ranga State Unit Founder-Secretary Subbanna, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed near Sanyasi Mantapa in the village yesterday.