Scholarship for music, dance

Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy has invited applications from candidates learning classical music (Karnatak and Hindustani), dance, sugama sangeetha and gamaka for award of scholarships. The candidates should be in the age group of 16 to 25 years who will be paid a scholarship of Rs.10,000. Interested candidates can obtain the prescribed application form from the Registrar, Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy, Kannada Bhavana, 2nd Floor, J.C. Road, Bengaluru – 560002 or from the office of the Department of Kannada and Culture of respective district and submit the filled-in forms before Sept.15. For details, call Mob: 080-22215072 or visit: www.karnatakasangeeta nrityaacademy.com
