Calling meritorious students

The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Revenue Department Employees Housing Co-operative Society will be held at the new Kandayanagar being formed by the Society near Kenchalagudu in Jayapura Hobli of Mysuru Taluk at 11 am on Sept. 16. On the occasion, Pratibha Puraskar will be presented to meritorious children of the Society members who have scored over 85 percent marks in SSLC and PUC (2017-18). The last date for applying is Sept.5. For more details, contact Mob: 90368-59947, according to a press release from Secretary B. Subramanyaraje Urs.
