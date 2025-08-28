Seaplanes to take off from Kabini Dam under UDAN 5.5

August 28, 2025

Letter of Intent issued to initiate services: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government’s ambitious seaplane project, designed to boost tourism under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) 5.5, will soon take off from Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote Taluk of Mysuru District.

As part of the UDAN 5.5 initiative, the State has proposed water aerodromes at seven locations, including Kabini Dam. Other identified sites are Sigandur (Linganamakki Reservoir), Kali River estuary (Karwar), Byndoor and Malpe (Udupi), and Ganeshgudi (Supa Reservoir).

Responding in writing to a question by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary in Parliament, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for two sites — Kabini Reservoir in Mysuru and Mangaluru — to initiate seaplane services.

The LoI covers proposed routes connecting these water aerodromes, with operators allowed to bid under the UDAN scheme. So far, 30 valid seaplane routes have been awarded across India, linking approved water aerodromes. The UDAN 5.5 scheme is expected to create over 50 seaplane routes, the Minister said.

To encourage operations, the Union Government has eased guidelines for setting up waterdromes, training pilots and regulating seaplane services. Unlike conventional airports, seaplane operations require minimal infrastructure such as floating jetties, small passenger terminals and basic navigational aids, making them far more cost-effective. Seaplanes, capable of landing and taking off from lakes, rivers, dams or coastal waters, are being prioritised for deployment in tourist-friendly and eco-sensitive destinations.

Project shifted from KRS to Kabini

The State Government had initially planned to launch the seaplane project from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District. However, the plan has now been shifted to Kabini Dam due to technical difficulties in operating seaplanes at KRS.

According to official sources, the Kabini Dam has been found to be more suitable for the project due to its technical feasibility and proximity to Mysore Airport at Mandakalli and Mysuru city, which offers superior accommodation and recreational facilities for tourists. Additionally, Kabini’s location near the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve aligns with the Government’s vision to promote eco-tourism in the region.