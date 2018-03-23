Security beefed up for Rahul’s visit tomorrow

Mysuru: The City Police have beefed up security in view of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to city on Mar. 24 and 25.

Speaking to SOM this morning, DCP N. Vishnuvardhana said that as per the directions from the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths, the City Police will be providing security to Rahul Gandhi at Mandakalli Airport, Government Guest House, Maharaja’s College Grounds, helipad near Lalitha Mahal Hotel and also the route on which Rahul Gandhi will travel in city.

He said that additional Police personnel have been deployed for security purpose from today itself.

Rahul’s Schedule: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi, who was scheduled to arrive in city this evening, will be arriving tomorrow morning in a special plane at Mandakalli Airport.

March 24, 9 am: Arrival at Mandakalli Airport; 9.30 am: To offer puja at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill; 10 am: Interaction with students of Maharani’s College; 11 am: Will leave for Chamarajanagar by a chopper from Maharaja’s College Ground helipad; 11.30 am: Arrive at Chamarajanagar; 12.40 pm: To hold meeting at Chamarajanagar Stadium; 2.40 pm: Arrive at Santhemarahalli.

3.15 pm: Arrive at Yalandur; 4 pm: Arrive at Kollegal; 5.20 pm: Hold public meeting at Malavalli Stadium in Mandya district and leave for Mysuru where he will stay overnight at the Government Guest House.

March 25, 9.20 am: Hold meeting with Block Congress Members at Government Guest House; 10.20 am: Meeting with senior Congress leaders at Government Guest House; 11 am: Leave for K.R. Pet by a chopper from Lalitha Mahal helipad; 11.40 am: Arrival at Guddenahalli in K.R. Pet where a helipad is being readied; 1.30 pm: To arrive at Pandavapura in Mandya district.

2.10 pm: To conduct meeting at Halesanthe Maidan in Srirangapatna and proceed to Mysuru; 4 pm: To conduct road show from Gun House Circle via Chamaraja Double Road up to Maharaja’s College Grounds; 5 pm: Address a public rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds, where people from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu are expected to participate; 6.10 pm: Will leave for Delhi from Mandakalli Airport by a special plane.