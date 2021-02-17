Segera makes a hat-trick

Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, former Chairman & Senior Steward, Mysore Race Club (MRC), presenting ‘The Rajakumari Leelavathi Devi Memorial Trophy’ to Poorna Chandra Tejaswi (P.C. Tejaswi), owner and trainer of Segera, which won the event on the 9th day of Mysore Winter Races held on Feb. 15. The winning horse was ridden by Jockey N.B. Kuldeep. Others seen are H. Kusumakar Shetty, Y.P Udaya Shanker and M.C. Mallikarjun. With this win, Segera made a hat-trick as it had earlier won ‘Vidhatri Motors Cup’ on the 7th day of Mysore Winter Races held on Feb. 1 and ‘The P.M. Channabasavanna Memorial Trophy’ on the 8th Day of Mysore Winter Races held on Feb. 8.
Leave a Reply