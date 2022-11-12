Students of Prajwal Karate Dojo (PKD), practicing IMSKA Karate under Style Chief Kyoshi N.G. Sivdas, excelled at the State-level Karate Championship organised by Akhila Karnataka Sports Karate Association held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru recently. Seen in the picture are (from left) Abhay Manjunath – Gold Medal Male 14 year -60kg Kumite; Karthikeyan Elangkathiresan – Bronze Male 10 years -40kg Kumite; Kanishka Elangkathiresan – Gold Female 10 year -40 kg Kumite; Coach Prajwal, Isa Rao – Gold Medal Female 12 year -50kg Kumite; Riya Suresh – Silver female 11 year -40kg Kumite; Manya Vedi – Gold Medal Female 9 year +35kg Kumite. All the Gold Medalists have been selected for Nationals which will be held in Delhi from Dec. 2 to 4, 2022.
Leave a Reply