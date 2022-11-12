Selected for Nationals
Sports

Selected for Nationals

November 12, 2022

Students of Prajwal Karate Dojo (PKD), practicing IMSKA Karate under Style Chief Kyoshi N.G. Sivdas, excelled at the State-level Karate Championship organised by Akhila Karnataka Sports Karate Association held at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru recently. Seen in the picture are (from left) Abhay Manjunath – Gold Medal Male 14 year -60kg Kumite; Karthikeyan Elangkathiresan – Bronze Male 10 years -40kg Kumite; Kanishka Elangkathiresan – Gold Female 10 year -40 kg Kumite; Coach Prajwal, Isa Rao – Gold Medal Female 12 year -50kg Kumite; Riya Suresh – Silver female 11 year -40kg Kumite; Manya Vedi – Gold Medal Female 9 year +35kg Kumite. All the Gold Medalists have been selected for Nationals which will be held in Delhi from Dec. 2 to 4, 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching