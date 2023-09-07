Senior Citizens beware !

September 7, 2023

Miscreants claim accident to extort senior citizens

Victims advised to call 112 for Emergency Response

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as there is a decline in incidents of youths targeting motorists, particularly senior citizens driving four-wheelers, the latest crime involving a 70-year-old retired Police Officer, has brought this disturbing trend back to the forefront.

The victim is identified as 70-year-old B.A. Devaiah, a resident of Kuvempunagar ‘M’ Block who had a distinguished Military career and then served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police before retiring from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) in 2013.

The incident occurred last Saturday around 10.45 am, as Devaiah was driving his Santro car from his residence to Somanathanagar in Dattagalli.

Somewhere between the Royal Enfield Showroom and Apollo Pharmacy, near Kuvempunagar Complex, he heard a sound, which he initially assumed to be a fallen tree branch hitting his car.

As he continued his journey and turned towards Kuvempunagar Police Station, a masked youth on a motorcycle approached him.

The youth informed Devaiah that he had struck a bike, resulting in severe leg injuries to his friend who needed immediate medical attention.

Criminal adept in misleading

Devaiah, a compassionate individual, offered to accompany the youth to the hospital. However, the youth insisted otherwise, claiming that there were approximately 50 agitated people at the accident scene who might pose a threat to Devaiah due to his age. The youth demanded Rs. 40,000 as hospital expenses, placing Devaiah in a difficult situation.

Devaiah, aware of his background as a retired Police Officer and his connections within the Police force, suggested going to the Police Station to resolve the matter. Yet, the youth vehemently opposed this idea, insisting on immediate payment.

With no other options left, Devaiah explained his lack of cash and proposed withdrawing the money from an ATM. He stopped at the nearby SBI ATM kiosk near Ramakrishnanagar Circle, only to find it difficult to withdraw money as the ATM card had expired. He then contacted his son to deposit money into another account but was informed that even that account had been blocked.

Running back and forth to ATMs

Devaiah left his car at the ATM, rode pillion on the youth’s bike, returned home to retrieve his wife’s ATM card and returned to the same ATM. Unfortunately, technical errors prevented him from withdrawing cash.

Consequently, the youth escorted Devaiah to a nearby HDFC Bank ATM, where he successfully withdrew Rs. 40,000. The youth then collected the cash and left Devaiah near the SBI ATM before fleeing the scene.

In the evening, Devaiah reported the incident at Kuvempunagar Police Station, providing a detailed account of the encounter and informed about the CCTV camera in the ATM which had captured the photo of the youth. A case has been registered and the Police have initiated efforts to arrest the youth.