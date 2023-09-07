Be alert and call 112: DCP

September 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the crimes on senior citizens and reports of the city becoming unsafe for vulnerable populations like elders, women and children, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Law and Order) M. Muthuraj has urged the people to be alert and not fall victim to the hoodwinking tactics adopted by criminals.

“We have put in maximum efforts to increase Police presence in both uniforms and mufti in all areas and localities. Night beats have been strengthened with PCR vans, Garuda, Ring Road Patrolling Teams and general surveillance teams. Our aim is to make ourselves visible and in case of crime, even if minor, please report to the Police Station,” the DCP told residents through Star of Mysore.

Motorists are strongly advised to utilise the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) by dialling No. 112 if they encounter such situations. When contacting ERSS, a dispatcher will record the complaint and the caller’s location, subsequently directing law enforcement to the scene to provide assistance to those facing these distressing circumstances, the DCP added.