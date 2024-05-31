Sexual abuse: Prajwal arrested

May 31, 2024

Forensics team to collect voice samples to match with pen drive audio; sleuths mull potency test

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was interrogated after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of May 31.

The 33-year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID Headquarters at Carlton House on Palace Road for interrogation. He was put through preliminary questioning.

Prajwal flew business class on a Lufthansa flight (LH746) from Munich, which departed at 3.58 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 at 12.53 am.

Dressed in a grey jacket hoodie, track pants and sneakers, Prajwal was escorted out of the Airport by Police officials including five women Police officers and a Superintendent of Police at around 1.10 am.

Another Police team confiscated two of his check-in bags and took them away in a separate car. A large number of Policemen were deployed at the Airport to ensure he was taken safely for investigation. According to officials, Police escorted him through a different exit at the Airport, keeping in mind his security.

First detained by immigration officials

He was first detained by immigration officials and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Airport and was handed over to the SIT. Police set up decoys at separate entrances and barricaded the main one. Curious onlookers gathered as the MP walked out of the Airport.

After the formalities, the SIT took him under its custody, sources said. The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal. A medical test will be conducted, and Prajwal has to be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

The forensic team will collect Prajwal Revanna’s voice samples to match his voice with the voice recorded in the sleaze videos stored in pen drives. The SIT plans to seek the Court’s permission to interrogate him over several days about the leaked videos, the individuals involved and the motives behind the sexual assaults.

Last-ditch attempt

Before reaching Bengaluru from Munich, the Hassan MP had made a last attempt to avoid arrest and had moved the Court seeking bail. Prajwal faces three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case. Though Bhavani is not an accused in the case, SIT has reportedly desired to investigate her role. In the same case, Bhavani’s husband and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna, who is former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s son, was arrested and later released on bail. He is also accused of sexually harassing the cook of his house, who was also sexually abused by his son Prajwal.

Prajwal left for Germany on Apr. 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A ‘Blue Corner Notice’ seeking information on his whereabouts was issued by Interpol earlier, following a request by the SIT via Central Bureau of Investigation.

The MP, terming the cases against him as false and alleging political conspiracy, had said in a video statement issued earlier this week that he had gone into depression. He had also filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives on May 29, which issued a notice to SIT to file objections, before posting the hearing for today.