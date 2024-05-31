All-women Cop team execute Prajwal’s arrest warrant

May 31, 2024

Women Police were led by IPS Officers Suman D. Pennekar and Mysuru SP Seema Latkar

Bengaluru: In a strategic move to send a subtle message, a team of Women Police personnel, led by women IPS Officers, executed the arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault cases. On his arrival from Munich to Bengaluru, he was met by female officers, according to SIT sources.

During the procedure of executing the arrest warrant, he was flanked by the Women Police who were led by two IPS Officers, Suman D. Pennekar and Mysuru SP Seema Latkar. The Hassan MP was then taken in a jeep in which only women Police were there. They took him to the CID office.

“It was a conscious call to send all women officers to arrest Prajwal, sending home a message that the JD(S) leader exploited his seat and power as an MP with women. The same women have the authority to arrest him through all legal proceedings,” SIT sources said.

“This whole episode itself is around so many women. Naturally, SIT would have thought to put only women to arrest him (Prajwal Revanna) and take charge of legal proceedings to send out a message to women that ‘we are there with you’,” Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar commented on a team of women officers arresting Prajwal Revanna.