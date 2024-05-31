MP demands special cell at CID Office; says ready to face law
News

MP demands special cell at CID Office; says ready to face law

May 31, 2024

Bengaluru: After his detention, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was taken to the CID Headquarters at Carlton House on Palace Road.  According to sources, Prajwal demanded to be housed in a special cell in the headquarters and cited his privileges as an MP but the Police denied his plea and lodged him in a regular cell without any additional amenities. 

Prajwal’s advocate G. Arun said, “He (Prajwal Revanna) has come to Bengaluru to come before the SIT and give his co-operation for interrogation purposes. Yesterday, he was held at the immigration centre which is right as per the procedure. The reason why he has come is to cooperate with the investigation.”

In his first response after coming to India, Prajwal said that he is ready to face the law. Prajwal’s lawyer Arun spoke to reporters this morning after meeting him in the custody and said, “Prajwal told me that he is back to India as he needs to stand by his words. He is ready to face the law. He also requested the press not to do a media trial as the allegations are yet to be proven.”

Cases against Prajwal Revanna

First case: Registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station in Hassan on Apr. 28. JD(S) MP Prajwal is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. His father, Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, is accused number 1.

Second case: Filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1, following allegations from a 44-year-old member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat that Prajwal had repeatedly raped her.

Third case: Registered at Bengaluru’s Cyber Crime Police Station on May 8. A woman in her sixties alleged that Prajwal raped her and his father H.D. Revanna plotted her kidnapping.

