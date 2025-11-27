Sexual harassment plaint: UoM Professor suspended

November 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Syndicate has suspended a Professor from the Department of Studies in Sericulture Science on charges of sexually harassing a student.

At the Syndicate meeting held yesterday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, it was resolved to place Dr. Umakanth, Professor in Sericulture, under suspension pending further action.

The student had submitted a written complaint to the University on Monday (Nov. 24), alleging that Dr. Umakanth had been sending her lewd messages and demanding physical intimacy. She stated that she had endured this harassment for the past four to five months before finally approaching the authorities.

Following the complaint, the University constituted an Internal Probe Committee, which examined the messages sent by the Professor and submitted its report within a day. The Committee recommended disciplinary action against the accused.

The Syndicate discussed the findings in detail and decided to suspend the Professor, with further action to be taken up in the next meeting.

The meeting also held an extensive discussion on appointing an outsider as Director of the University’s Physical Education Department, following reports of growing animosity among faculty members, allegations and counter-allegations and internal friction that has tarnished the reputation of the Department.

The Syndicate further resolved to ensure quality food in all student hostels under the University’s jurisdiction and instructed the contractor to strictly adhere to standards.