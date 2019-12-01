Shashti Jatra: Traffic diversion on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road tomorrow
News

December 1, 2019

Mysuru: With the famous Shashti Jatra of Subramanyeshwara Swamy Temple at Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway scheduled to take place tomorrow (Dec.2), the City Police have restricted vehicle movement between Mysuru and Siddalingapura, during the period between Dec.1 midnight and Dec.2 midnight.

Accordingly, vehicles bound for Bengaluru from Mysuru should take the Ring Road from Columbia Asia Hospital junction and pass through Royal Inn junction – Mysuru-KRS Road – Pump House – Palahalli – Paschimavahini  to touch Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

KSRTC buses bound for Bengaluru from Mysuru Sub-urban Bus Stand should take Male Mahadeshwara Road and Bannur Road to join Bengaluru Highway.

However, vehicles bound for Mysuru from Bengaluru side can travel on the Highway as usual.

