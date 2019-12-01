‘Trajectory of Depression,’ solo art expo begins

December 1, 2019

Mysuru: A Three-day solo art expo, ‘Trajectory of Depression,’ by artist Alip Majumdar from West Bengal, began at Bharani Art Gallery, located at M-1198, Third Main, Sixth Cross, Vivekanandanagar, here this morning.

The expo has been organised marking the Silver Jubilee year of Bharani Art Gallery. Artist Alip Majumdar is a student of National Institute of Engineering (NIE) in city, who is pursuing his Engineering in Electronics & Communication. The expo will be open between 11am and 7pm on all the three days. The entry to the expo, which concludes on Dec.3, is free.

S. Prakash, Chairman, Pramur Group, Mysuru inaugurated the expo. Prof. C.K. Vanamala, Associate Professor, Department of Information Science & Engineering, NIE, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, artist Alip Majumdar said that his initial two years of engineering in Mysuru was eclipsed by clouds of anxiety and depression due to fear and loneliness.

When it reached a breaking point, the artist in him surfaced overboard and he started experimenting on artwork on paper to ease himself out. It worked like a positive therapy and he became a normal person in due course, he said.

Pointing out that his ‘Trajectory of Depression’ was a creative journey for him, Alip said that 22 of his best artworks are being displayed at the expo.

Senior artist and Gallery Curator N.B. Kaverappa said that Alip, who is from West Bengal and studying Engineering in Mysuru, had come to him four months ago with a request for organising an expo of his artworks.

“I took interest in Alip’s artworks and assured to organise the expo at the art gallery. Alip’s artworks showcases how he himself overcame depression through his self-therapy of paintings and drawings,” he said and added that Alip is a self-taught artist and ‘Trajectory of Depression’ was his debut art expo.

