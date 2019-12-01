Auditor’s kidnap: Rowdy-sheeter among three arrested

December 1, 2019

Kidnapper had demanded Rs.30 lakh ransom

Nagamangala: Nagamangala Police have arrested three persons including a rowdy-sheeter on charges of kidnapping the son of Nagamangala Town Municipal Council (TMC) Member and demanding Rs.30 lakh ransom.

The arrested are rowdy-sheeter Shabareesh, Mahesh alias Bandli and Kaushik alias Chechi, all from Nagamangala. The Police have spread the dragnet to nab car driver Deepu alias Tiger and one more person.

On Nov.22 night, Mithun, son of Nagamangala TMC Member Thimmappa, who is working as an Assistant Auditor in Mysuru, was talking with his friends near the Mini Vidhana Soudha, when Shabareesh, Mahesh and Deepu, all known to Mithun, came in a car and took Mithun for dinner in their car to a restaurant on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. After having dinner, they took Mithun near Lakshmisagar in Pandavapura taluk at about 1 am and told Mithun to call his father and ask him to arrange Rs.30 lakh.

Mithun

Mithun, who initially thought that they may be joking, realised that they were serious when Shabareesh held a razor on Mithun’s neck and threatened him to call his father.

When Mithun refused to call his father, the kidnappers took him near Cauvery River close to Bannur and asked him (Mithun) to call his father again.

Mithun then told the kidnappers to take him near Nagamangala and he would call his father from there, according to the complaint lodged by Mithun.

The kidnappers took him near Devalapura Handpost in Nagamangala the next day afternoon, where Mithun made a video call to his father and told him that he was kidnapped and asked him to arrange Rs.30 lakh for his release.

When kidnappers Deepu and Mahesh went to a nearby shop to buy cigarettes, Mithun began to shout for help which attracted passerby. Sensing danger, Shabareesh, who was in the car pushed Mithun out of the car and Deepu and Mahesh jumped inside the car and sped away.

Mithun, who came back to his house informed his father about the incident and lodged a complaint on Nov.27 with the Police, who registered a case and arrested Shabareesh and Mahesh on the same day and interrogated them, during which the Police came to know about the involvement of Kaushik and another person, following which the Police arrested Kaushik.

All the three accused were produced before a Magistrate and taken into custody by the Police for questioning and later they were produced before a Court, which remanded them to Judicial custody.

