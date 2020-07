July 4, 2020

Shivarudra (63), a resident of Medarakeri in Chamundipuram here, passed away last evening at his residence.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law, two brothers, a sister and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Veerashaiva Burial Ground in Vidyaranyapuram this morning, according to family sources.