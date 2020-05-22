Shoe World opens second outlet in city

May 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Shoe World, one of the leading and famous footwear dealers in city established in 1998 at Ramaswamy Circle, 100ft Rd., Mysuru, has now opened its second outlet at Shivarampet in city (#1033/1, opposite Mannar’s Market).

Apart from dealing with all Indian, International and MNC Brands and offering bulk supply to School/ Colleges, Factories, Hospitals and Sports Academies, Institutional Supplies at responsible price, they are also introducing MCP and Medifeet Soft Health Care Footwear which are diabetes and ortho-friendly recommended by many Ortho Doctors.

At the new store, they are giving ‘Ramzan Offer’ (Buy 2 Get 1 Free) on all the In-House Brands till June 7.